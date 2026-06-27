Parents deliver 5,000 signatures calling for cameras in Special Education classrooms in BCSD

Back in May, we brought you this story.

Now, parents are still fighting, delivering their promise of 5,000 signatures on a petition calling on the Bakersfield City School District to install cameras in special education classrooms.

“Nearly 5,000 people have added their names to this petition, because they understand what is at stake they understand that many of us , our children can’t always come home and tell us what is happening during the day,” said parent Ashely Hopwood.

For many of the families who spoke, the issue is deeply personal.

“A year ago, my son suffered retaliation, I put in a complaint ant nothing was resolved,” said one speaker.

Several parents shared concerns about injuries, unanswered questions, and the challenges of advocating for children who cannot always speak for themselves.

For Hopwood, those nearly 5,000 signatures send a clear message: this was never a challenge they were handling alone.

“It just felt good to show them because you know I think that they think its just a couple of parents here and there that want this, but it was over 140 pages long of signatures of people requesting the same things we are,” said Hopwood.

Hopwood says what they’re asking for is simple: by placing cameras in special education classrooms, there will be more transparency and accountability.

Parent Lyan Martinez says the cameras wouldn't just protect students, they could also help protect teachers by providing documentation when questions arise.

“Our students are not going away, autism is never going away, disabilities are not going away so let’s make it easier on their lives not harder,” said Martinez.

While board members and the superintendent thanked parents for bringing forward their concerns, they did not comment directly on the request for cameras in special education classrooms.

In a statement to 23ABC, the Bakersfield City School District said, "The district cannot implement such a measure unilaterally. The installation and use of cameras in classrooms involves significant legal, privacy, and labor, considerations. Additionally, any broad requirement to install cameras in Special Education classrooms would likely require action by the California Legislature, as well as guidance and regulations that extend beyond the authority of an individual school district."

Now, the decision rests with the school district. Parents say they’ll remain vigilant, united, and unwavering in their fight to protect what matters most, their children.

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