Parents of children with special needs celebrate secure fencing at Wilson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Parents of children on the autism spectrum gathered at Wilson Park to celebrate something they have long advocated for: secure fencing to help keep their children safe.

“It just gives families peace of mind and really, a safer place where kids can just be kids,” said Fran Mandreno.

The newly installed safety fence now surrounds the park, offering families an added layer of security in a space designed for all children.

The project began as a small online petition through Madreno’s organization, Alongside Autism, calling for safer play areas for children with autism.

What started with just a few signatures quickly grew to more than 1,000, as families across the community rallied behind the effort.

Madreno, who has been vocal about safety concerns, previously pointed out the risks posed by nearby traffic.

“As you can see, there are a ton of cars around here, so adding a fence really helps,” she said. “It keeps kids from wandering into the street or ending up in a dangerous situation.”

Her advocacy is now being recognized by city leaders, including Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, who joined in celebrating the park’s improvements.

“We’re celebrating this park for our friends with autism, making sure they have a safe, enclosed space,” Goh said. “We didn’t have something like this before.”

For Madreno, the effort is personal.

She said her 7-year-old son, Andrew, inspired her to push for change.

“This shows the city really cares about all kids,” she said. “Whether they’re neurotypical, nonverbal, or have different needs, they care about him and every child.”

The park’s design was led by City of Bakersfield Park Services Coordinator Carlos Garcia, who worked with a $30,000 budget to incorporate shaded areas, secure gates and sensory-friendly features in the cities piolet program starting at Wilson Park.

Garcia said the project resonated with him on a personal level.

“When I heard this was for kids with special needs, I took it personally,” he said. “I have a child with special needs, so I understand the level of care they need and how important it is for them to have a place like this.”

Parents like Heather Lopez say the fencing is a step in the right direction, but more work remains.

“Hopefully now the city sees the need, and when new parks are built, this becomes the standard for all kids,” Lopez said.

While families are celebrating the improvements at Wilson Park, many say they will continue advocating for similar safety measures at parks across Bakersfield.

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