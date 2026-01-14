Parents of special need students start petition to implement cameras in the classroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some parents in the Bakersfield School District are concerned about their Child's safety and are requesting cameras to be installed in the classrooms. This method has been used in other school districts in different state's and they are hoping to bring it to Bakersfield.

Some parents of students who are non-verbal say they have had incidents in the past within BSCD, that has made them vouch for a petition to help keep an eye on their child. Some say whether it's the lack of student aids or even their own child inflicting pain on themselves they hope cameras will help solve that gray area.

Lyan Martinez Special Education Community Adversity Committee Chair said "There's always that mix translation with my son if he has a scratch or is harmed. I ask his teachers "Hey, what's going on here? Or what happened here?". They normally respond with "I don't know" my paras was there. Those responses are why I think the cameras should be installed. They would give me a sense of security."

The petition has gained traction within the last few days, and some parents are expressing why this method could be valuable source to adopt for BCSD.

https://c.org/4pDvY2X4w6 [c.org]

Ashley Hopwood Special Education Community Adversity Committee Secretary said "We want all students to be respected and safe at school. We understand the privacy needs of students as well, that's why we aren't requesting to view the footage daily. This could also help their staff in the long run, if there are any incidents in the classroom. They can go back to the cameras and see what they can do better in the future."

Cameras in special needs classrooms are being used in other school districts across the country. Some of these parents say they would feel more secure knowing if something did happen they have it documented. We reached out to the Bakersfield City School District for a comment they responded per quote

BCSD STATEMENT:

"The district is working to better understand the information presented….Student safety and well being are always top priority. Our schools exist to support students as they learn and grow. That work can only take place in environment where students are treated with care, dignity, and respect."

Caitlyn Tiger Parent said "If there wasn't anyway to get video for accountability purposes. I think more monitoring on our students throughout the day and more open line of communications from the staff to the parents is necessary. We also don't want any repercussions on the kids. I know sometimes the students can get caught in the crossfire, when they tell us one thing and then we talk to the staff and somehow gets lost in translation. I just think ultimately more communication is needed between the parents and aids."

You are still able to sign the petition here:

https://c.org/4pDvY2X4w6 [c.org]



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

