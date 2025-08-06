Parents plead not guilty in death of 8-year-old girl found in Bakersfield motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The father and stepmother of 8-year-old Genesis Ariah Mata, who was found dead in a Bakersfield motel room over the weekend, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and torture.

Ray Mata, 31, and Graciela Bustamante, 27, appeared in Kern County Superior Court, where both entered not guilty pleas in connection with the child’s death. Family members from both sides filled the courtroom, many overcome with emotion as the charges were read.

“I had to actually hold myself back,” said cousin Sabrina Guerrero. “The system failed my little cousin — big time.”

Genesis was discovered in a room at the La Quinta Inn in northwest Bakersfield. Police said she had suffered significant trauma and injuries indicative of prolonged abuse. Investigators believe the child may have endured mistreatment for months — if not years — before her death.

Although Bakersfield police said they had no prior reports of abuse involving Genesis, some family members alleged that warnings had been made to Child Protective Services long before the girl died.

“There were signs — big time — everywhere,” Guerrero said.

Bustamante’s mother, Isabel Basurto, told reporters she last spoke to her daughter on Saturday and was unaware of any issues involving the children. “She wasn't well,” Basurto said in Spanish. “She was crying, sad, because she had fought with Ray.”

Both defendants face charges of first-degree murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, willful cruelty to a child, and inflicting injury on a child. Protective orders have been issued for the couple’s seven other children, all of whom have been placed in protective custody.

Lauren Skidmore, with the Open Door Network, described the case as one of the most severe instances of child abuse the community has seen.

“It would be really shocking to me for this significant type of abuse to have only happened maybe over the weekend or that one night,” Skidmore said. “I would imagine that there were signs of abuse for many, many months, if not years.”

Mata and Bustamante remain in custody without bail. Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 14.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

