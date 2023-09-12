Passing the baton 22 years after 9/11 attacks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The community coming together to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. This year, the ceremony was a little special, focusing not only on remembering but also educating the next generation.

The Bakersfield Fire Department, police and community gathering around the 9/11 Memorial at Fire Station 15. Only this time, they were joined by dozens of children from Ronald Reagan Elementary.

“When children come out like that, it really is the passing of the baton," said BFD Chief John Frando.

Many of the adult in attendance Monday can recall exactly where they were on September 11, 2001. As the years move by though, it's now up to these children to keep the legacy going. Children like Adler Campbell.

“I want to work at this," the four-year-old said as he pointed towards the group of firefighters leading the ceremony. One day, he hopes to be up there himself.

For many of the firefighters in attendance, the ceremony was special as they now have children themselves.

"The important thing to me is that he realizes the sacrifices that were made," said Kevin Alberston as he held his son Rawley. “Something I want to pass along to him is although they lost their lives, they were doing something they love. I’ve been a firefighter for 24 years, I love my job, and I would love something like that for my son."

As students and families gathered around the memorial, a moment of silence was held to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died that day. Twenty-two years after the attacks, many believe the nation will never be the same and they hope future generations continue to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The more you grow up the more you realize the impact that it has on this country," said Bakersfield Firefighter Trey Jamar, as he held his infant son. “It’s something that we’re never going to forget."

