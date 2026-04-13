Patients worry about access and cost after state cuts Medi-Cal coverage for some obesity medications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After the state cut Medi-Cal coverage for some obesity medications, patients still taking the drugs are sharing concerns about the future of their access and the high costs involved.

For Rodrick Rizo, getting on a medication like Wegovy was not easy. After months of working through insurance approval, he started the medication and says it has made a difference.

"It suppresses your appetite completely. Instead of eating three servings, I’m only eating one serving, so it really helps," Rizo said.

Rizo says he has lost about 50 pounds so far and noticed improvements in his day-to-day life. He currently pays about $50 a month with insurance, but knows the full cost can reach more than $1,000. That price point is at the center of the debate.

As coverage changes for some patients, including those on Medi-Cal, Rizo says he is thinking about what it could mean for him.

"What are they going to do when they come to my insurance? They’re going to probably say, ‘Hey, it’s too expensive. We’re going to stop with this insurance.’ We’ll see what happens," Rizo said.

His concerns echo a broader conversation about access and price. Viewers who reached out after my last report say coverage for these medications has been inconsistent across many types of insurance, with cost being a key factor. Rizo says he understands both sides.

"And I can see in the long run it’s a good thing to have people be a little thinner, lose weight, because.. So it’s a real conundrum. We’re not sure," Rizo said.

If his coverage were to go away, Rizo says he would have to rely on lifestyle changes alone, something the medication currently helps him manage. Ultimately, he believes the bigger issue is cost.

"Why are we paying so much more? My hope is for the price to come down. Once the price comes down, then there is no issue," Rizo said.

Rizo says he hopes that as more options become available and prices potentially drop, access to these medications could expand again. For now, the future of coverage remains uncertain.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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