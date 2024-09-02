Peace beneath the waves: Aqua-Nut Divers helping veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Disabled military veterans learn a new way to relax themselves underwater. Aqua-nut divers teach a few veterans how to scuba dive and get them certified in open water scuba diving.



Classes take place from April through November due to dive conditions in California.

Organizers say water relaxes the body and removes the stress of reality.

Certification takes place at Catalina Island.

Summer is ending but it's still hot enough outside to get in the pool. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Veterans have told me that water calms their senses and brings them to peace. A charity project is teaching veterans how to scuba dive to help with their PTSD.

Organizers tell me once a year they work with a certain amount of veterans and help them gain their scuba diving certification. While also healing their mind and body in the water all through Aqua Nut Divers.

One of the instructors Mark Brust said "These classes are entirely geared towards helping disable veterans and people with disability ratings to get over whatever trauma that they are having. PTSD, physically, mental and putting them in the water actually alleviates that stress. I am actually a 100% disabled veteran getting in the water helps me.

Instructors teach them breathing exercises, how to remove their mask under water, free flowing, along with other techniques while being weightless underwater.

"The first two sessions it was all pretty much safety. What would happen in emergencies, if you lost your regulator, lost your mask, fins came off, cramps, anything. You must be safe down there that's the top priority. Today we will be learning two more skills and start learning our buoyancy and floating and being streamlined in the water." said one of the veterans Jeff Magdaleno.

While working through the classes some veterans say they feel the difference in their body.

Martha Schimon board member and instructor for aqua-nut divers said "The idea of being weightless in the water for those with physical disabilities does a lot for them. We heard them say "Wow this is amazing, I didn't feel the pain that I normally have." When I have the pressure of this joint here or there.

After the training the veterans are heading to Catalina Island to get certified for advance open water scuba diving.

Some veterans tell me when they are underwater, they have no more worries or stress. If you are interested in the next session, please visit aqua-nut website for more information. For 23ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



