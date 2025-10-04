Pedestrian killed in collision on Airport Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Airport Drive in what police say was a tragic accident.

Officers responded to the scene just north of State Road at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, where they found an adult male in the roadway with major injuries. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, also an adult male, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said the driver was traveling northbound approaching the signal at State Road, under the Golden State Highway overpass, when the pedestrian ran across the roadway outside of the crosswalk and was struck.

Investigators determined that speed, alcohol or drug impairment were not factors in the collision.

Airport Drive is a north-south roadway with three lanes of traffic in each direction, plus a right turn storage lane in the northbound lanes leading to the westbound Golden State onramp. The roadway is made of well-traveled asphalt with no abnormalities noted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call (661) 327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

