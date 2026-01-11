Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision on South H Street in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on South H Street in Bakersfield.

Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 4200 block of South H Street at approximately 1:51 a.m. regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive male pedestrian in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police determined that excessive speed and driver impairment were not factors in the collision.

According to preliminary investigation, a gray Nissan sedan was traveling northbound on South H Street when it struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk and occupying the number two northbound lane at the time of the collision.

The 4200 block of South H Street is a north/south roadway with two lanes of travel in each direction, separated by a landscaped median. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

The investigation is ongoing. The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

