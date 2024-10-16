Pedestrian Safety Month in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Blue Zones Project and California Highway Patrol aim to reduce pedestrian fatalities and increase road safety awareness in Bakersfield.



Broadcast transcript:

According to the Blue Zone Project pedestrian deaths decreased in 2023 by 53 percent but that doesn't mean those concerns have disappeared. A new campaign in support with law enforcement, is looking to continue in making things even safer for pedestrians.

When you're in downtown Bakersfield, it's common to see several people crossing the street, but pedestrian safety has been an ongoing concern for years. Especially in Bakersfield. The Blue Zones Project is a community wellness initiative and this month, they are launching their second pedestrian safety campaign. The goal, is to reduce pedestrian deaths.

Blue Zones Project, Policy Coordinator Yesenia Fernandez, says, "We're working with the city of Bakersfield to create more policies surrounding walk ability, how to make our streets more bike-able and have more access to public spaces."

While the Blue Zones Project is working toward pedestrian safety so is the California Highway Patrol. Officer Toro, with CHP, says they received a grant for 1.55 million dollars to educate drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists how to be safe on the roadways.

"Before you cross the street, it is important to make eye contact with the vehicles, make eye contact with the driver so that they know they see you and be prepared to stop in case they don't." Officer Toro said.

Yesenia Fernandez, says this year's campaign approach is different than last year's but they are hoping for the same success.

"The safe systems approach is an approach to road design that manages transportation networks and anticipates human errors to minimize several fatalities and injuries." She said.

To keep yourself safe when walking, Officer Toro, says its best to walk facing traffic, wear bright color clothing, and for drivers to slow down in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

Yesenia says, there are many actions to take to make sure your voice is heard when it comes to pedestrian safety.

"Participate in walking audits and contact their local county or city jurisdiction if they have any concerns with their neighborhood streets. They can also participate in community surveys." She said.

This is the second campaign Blue Zones Project is having to endorse pedestrian safety and they are hoping this campaign will continue to increase the education and awareness for pedestrians.

