Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle after exiting a bus on Auburn Street in Bakersfield, police say.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Auburn Street in Bakersfield on April 17.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the 5600 block of Auburn Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. for a report of an injury collision. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in the roadway with major injuries. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the pedestrian exited a bus and stepped into the roadway in front of a vehicle traveling east on Auburn Street.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult female, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police do not believe speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

The 5600 block of Auburn Street features two lanes of travel in each direction separated by a two-way left turn lane, with a speed limit of 45 mph.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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