Pete Hegseth survives call for his impeachment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pete Hegseth survived the second call for his impeachment after The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday.

Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie's second push to impeach Hegseth was killed in a 211-204 vote in The House. Massie called his effort a "gentler" version of the investigations he expects democrats to pursue when they take controll of Congress in January.

23ABC spoke with Kern County veterans across Bakersfield. A few said they stood behind Hegseth, saying he is just doing what the president is telling him to do.

Massie argued that Hegseth is still responsible for the actions the military takes under Trump's orders, saying "It is true that the president is culpable by asking Hegseth to carry out these orders, but Hegseth should not carry out illegal orders, and that is why we're impeaching him."

Other Kern County veterans said that Hegseth did his best under his circumstances, saying he was "in the hot seat."

Another veteran told 23ABC that he was simply "not a fan" of the dishonesty coming from the White House.

The eight articles of impeachment targeted Hegseth's role in several military actions, including operations involving Venezuela, Iran, Yemen, and the Caribbean.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Hegseth said, "I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow."

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