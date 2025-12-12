Petition seeks removal of two KHSD board trustees over transgender athletes ruling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The woman behind a recall effort is speaking out — she just turned in signatures to remove two Kern High School District trustees, saying their vote to allow transgender athletes in girls’ sports was the final straw.

“My name is Penny Lepisto. I am here to serve notice of intent to be recalled for David Manriquez and Steve Rodrigue.” Lepisto said.

The recall targets trustees David Manriquez and Steven Rodrigue, after their controversial vote against a Title IX resolution involving transgender athletes in girls’ sports.

“They've essentially lost the trust of the community for the safety of our girls, and what we're trying to do is get them off the board and put people in who can make some common-sense decisions and keep everyone safe, essentially,” Lepisto said.

Lepisto, who narrowly lost to Manriquez in the 2024 Area 3 race, says the trustees’ vote was the final straw.

According to Lepisto, Area 2 will need 8,584 verified signatures, and Area 3 will need 9,243 for the recall to move forward.

“One, all the paperwork is completely submitted, and all the legalities have gone through, then we will go out and collect the signatures for the final petition,” Lepisto said.

At an October school board meeting, Manriquez and Rodrigue voted against the resolution that essentially called for keeping transgender athletes out of girls’ sports teams. Manriquez noted the resolution had not been vetted by the district’s legal counsel, potentially putting the district at financial risk.

David Manriquez, Trustee Area 3 says, “We are put in a situation now that we have to do politicking. Why can't we let the federal government and the state government hash it out?”

In order for the recall to go forward, the Kern County Elections Office tells 23ABC it must first confirm it has received a notice of intent, approve it, and then it goes out for voter signatures. If enough are verified, the school board would then call a recall election.

We reached out to trustees David Manriquez and Steven Rodrigue for comment, but neither has responded. The board also has not commented.

The petition from Penelope Lepisto is now under review by the Kern County Elections Department.

