PG&E offers bill relief and summer savings programs as temperatures rise

PG&E offers bill relief and summer savings programs as temperatures rise
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With triple-digit temperatures sweeping across the Central Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is expanding efforts to help customers reduce energy bills and avoid service disconnections.

The utility announced several programs this month aimed at easing the financial burden of higher electricity use during the summer, including a new Match My Payment Program, which offers qualifying customers a dollar-for-dollar credit of up to $1,000 on past-due energy bills.

“There are about 20,000 customers in Kern County alone who could benefit from this program, but haven’t signed up yet,” said PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith. “If you pay $50, we’ll match that with $50.”

The program is open to low- to moderate-income households, such as a family of four earning less than $128,600 annually. Customers must have a minimum past-due balance of $100 and contribute at least $50 toward it to receive matching funds. The program runs through Dec. 31, 2025.

PG&E is also reminding customers to use its Rate Comparison Tool to ensure they are on the lowest-cost plan for their household energy use. According to PG&E, more than 16,000 households in Kern County could save over $300 a year simply by switching rate plans.

Other free and low-cost resources include Budget Billing to avoid seasonal spikes, Bill Forecast Alerts to warn customers if their bill is trending high, and HomeIntel—a no-cost program that provides a personal energy coach.

PG&E expects no additional electric rate increases in 2025 and projects overall residential bills to remain flat or decline in 2026. However, higher usage during extreme heat can still cause bills to spike.

Additional assistance programs such as CARE, FERA, REACH, and LIHEAP are also available for income-eligible households. Information and applications for all programs can be found at pge.com/billhelp.

