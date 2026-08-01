PG&E prepares for Kern County to face another week of extreme heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is ramping up preparations to keep electricity flowing across Kern County as the region braces for another round of sweltering temperatures next week.

Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for the utility, said extreme heat response plans are nothing new for the company. PG&E routinely activates preparedness measures throughout the year as weather conditions put added stress on the grid.

But during prolonged stretches of triple-digit heat, equipment can be pushed to its limits.

"It's much like driving your car 100 miles an hour around a track without stopping, right? It just, it wears those tires out when they're having to work that hard, as opposed to when you're just driving at a normal speed." Smith said.

In the event of a power outage, residents should stay away from failed equipment and allow crews to restore power safely.

"Should there be an outage as a result of some type of equipment failure that our customers are prepared. If they are without power for a short period of time, and we will have crews at the ready to respond and get their power restored safely and as quickly as we possibly can." Smith said.

Kern County cooling centers may offer relief for anyone who needs a place to cool down. A full list of open cooling centers can be found on the Kern County Cooling Center website.

Smith is also encouraging neighbors to look out for one another during the dangerous heat.

"When we see weather like this, make sure that you're checking in on your loved ones, checking in on your pets, and, if you have elderly relatives." Smith said.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to stay alert near the Kern River. Officials say the river remains extremely dangerous, even for experienced swimmers, due to fast-moving currents, cold water temperatures, and hidden hazards beneath the surface. Anyone heading near the river is urged to use caution and wear a properly fitted life jacket.

Residents who experience a power outage can track the latest information on restoration times using the PG&E outage map online.

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