PG&E SCAMS RISE: What you need to know to protect yourself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With PG&E scams on the rise here are tips and tricks to avoid them, scammers are always devising new ways to take your money.

Scams impersonating PG&E are on the rise, with 26,000 reports in 2024 alone.

Scammers use technology to mask their identity, making calls appear to come from PG&E.

In 2024, reported scam victims increased to 547, up from 313 in 2021.

Common scam tactics include demanding payments via prepaid debit cards or apps like Zelle.

Elderly and non-English speakers are particularly vulnerable to these scams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One of the ways scammers try to do this is by calling you pretending to be from PG&E.

Here's what you need to know to avoid becoming a victim.

Jeff Smith PG&E says, "If anything seems funny to you at all assume its fraudulent and disconnect the call and call us back."

When it's related to your energy bill, most of us want to make payments on time but can get caught with alerts that give us false information, as scammers keep coming up with ways to rip you off. PG&E representative Smith tells me in 2024 alone there were 26,000 reports of potential scams.

Smith PG&E mentions, "They have been able to do really efficient work where calls look like they are coming from PG&E.

It might even say Pacific Gas and Electric when it is coming from someone who is expected to scam. They have gotten efficient with technology to make themselves look legitimate."

In 2021 PG&E reported 313 customers were victims of scams and unfortunately that number keeps rising as in 2024 scams grew to 547 with most of them being phone related incidents involving customers giving money to scammers who asked for money to get sent to Zelle or apps like Venmo and others.

Smith warns, "If they're asking for immediate payment through a prepaid debit card because that's kind of the approach that they are trying to take it's because it's untraceable, they don't want you using your debit card."

Just about anyone is vulnerable to scams. The most likely to be victimized are those who speak English as a second language and the elderly. Smith shares with me what you should be aware of if you get a suspicious text or call.

Smith PG&E states, "We will never threaten to disconnect your service unless there have been multiple prior contacts with you warning you that you may have fallen behind on your billing."

If you or someone you know is a victim of a PG&E scam you can call the number on our screen 1-833-500-SCAM.



