Phenomenal Woman event to celebrate empowerment of Women in Kern

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO) — Phenomenal woman event returns for women's history month.



Co-founders Janell Burton and Crystal Madden emphasize the importance of community support and personal growth.

This year's theme is 'Filling Your Cup,' focusing on mental health and well-being for attendees.

The event will feature workshops, guest speakers, meditation, food, and prizes, all aimed at uplifting women.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Co-founder of Phenomenally You and the Phenomenal Woman Event, Janell Burton, had thoughts 7 years ago to encourage women and girls through the journey of life and brought the Phenomenally You national campaign to Kern County.

Janell Burton said, "Then I realized there's a need in Kern County to be able to encourage women to get together to talk about themselves. There's something about vulnerability."

These chairs are expected to hold around 200-150 phenomenal ladies from the community, with the theme this year, filling your cup. Crystal Madden, the other co-founder of Phenomenal Woman, shares, "It's hard to be a service to your community when your cup is empty. You definitely need to figure out how can I fill my cup so it can overflow right. Because when we live in overflow then we can help others and share with others."

As Janell Burton and Crystal Madden talk to organizers to set up the area, they say their event is different from previous ones. They chose City Serve this year so women can come out to see the resources the non-profit has to offer, as women face realities such as addiction, being a prisoner, being an orphan, and being a widower, so these services are available for some of our women who are going to be coming. As this event has a high focus on mental health, Madden says she sees a decline in the mental well-being of women in Kern County.

She stated, "We have an amazing person coming to share on how to deal with stress. We also have our panelist who are going to speak."

Janell Burton shows me around where each space in City Serve will be utilized for workshops, guest speakers, meditation, food, prizes, and more. Janell

Burton also mentioned, "This space is going to be used for meditation exercises where women in the community can just relax." Like previous years, the goal is to connect women with a day to appreciate themselves and the phenomenal women that make up their lives. Janell Burton said, "When we share our stories with others and how that can impact each other, so that's why I started this event."

The event costs 55 dollars to attend, but if you're facing financial hardships, you can contact Phenomenal Woman by clicking here.

