Phillip Campas Legacy Project: a drive-through supporting new law enforcement

On Thursday afternoon, the Phillip J. Campas Legacy Project held its third annual fundraiser. I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter. Funds from the event go towards the non-profit's scholarship in the late deputy's honor.

"The main part is to give back to our community, who was very supportive and continues to be, but it helps us along the grieving journey. I have to say, it's very comforting rewarding to give back to our very giving community," said Christine Campas.

Phillip Campas, a military veteran, was a KCSO deputy who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to rescue a family that was being held hostage in Wasco. Campas' mother Christine says they started this charity to ensure that they honor his willingness to give back to the community that raised him, and they're thankful that the Kern County community is willing to support their mission.

"It's been really rewarding to see these kids achieve the goal with the Phillip Campas award that we present at the end-of-the-year celebration. So and other awards that they give out so it's it's all the way around. Good for us, our soul, his family, to give back and to help the youth, the youth in our community," said Campas.

For the third straight year, the Legacy project and Salty's have teamed up to sling barbecue on Campas' birthday to help fund the scholarship named in his honor. At Thursday night's event, Jeff Salters, owner of Salty's BBQ, put out his own call to action.

"You may have missed the opportunity to get a ticket for tonight's dinner, but I know there's a QR code and there's other ways that you can give to support the Phillip Campas legacy project here, and you know what? Reach out, do something, be a part of the community," said Salters.

