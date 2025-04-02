PINWHEELS FOR CASA: Supporting child abuse victims with pinwheels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Every day, eight children in Kern County experience abuse or neglect, according to the Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA). One way to support Kern CASA is by purchasing a pinwheel.



Each pinwheel represents a child who needs a voice.

April is Child Abuse Prevention month. The community shows their support through this symbol of hope and a brighter future.

symbol of hope and a brighter future. The pinwheels will be on display this Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past 30 years, Kern County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) finds volunteers to represent children throughout Kern in need of a voice.

“We serve all of Kern County, not just here in Bakersfield,” said Heaven Vasquez, the PR and Development Manager as CASA of Kern County. “So we’ve got advocates all over who are standing up for our kids, being their voices in court, making sure that their needs are being met and just being that constant person in their life while they’re going through a really challenging time.”

Every April for National Child Abuse Prevention month, CASA displays pinwheels for the public– each represents a child in Kern County looking for a voice.

“It’s just a great event. Visually, to get that impact of how many more kids… that are without a CASA,” said Vasquez.

This year, CASA will have about 2,700 pinwheels for all of the children in Kern who are in foster care.

Of the 2,700 pinwheels, there will be approximately 200 red pinwheels, representing children that CASA is currently serving.

“...We are court appointed, which means that a judge identifies those children who really need that extra eyes and ears on their case,” said Vasquez.

She hopes that the display not only shows just how many kids need help, but inspire those in Kern to be that help.

“We want volunteers all the time,” says Vasquez. “Unfortunately, right now, we have a waitlist of over 100 kids. So what that means is that a judge has identified these children as someone who could benefit from having a CASA and we just don’t have enough volunteers for them.”

The community can also help by donating to CASA.

It costs $10 to digitally sponsor a pinwheel, granting you the opportunity to place that pinwheel in the display. This helps CASA expand their resources, such as their Clubhouse.

“...We have the space available for our advocates. We want them to be able to advocate for their kids effectively and not feel like they have to spend money in order to be able to be good advocates. But we know kids love to partake in activities and things like that. So the space is available to them seven days a week for them to have their visits here,” said Vasquez.

Donations not only go towards supporting CASA’s mission, but also symbolizing your support to a child in need.

“Just having that one person show up and show them that there doesn’t have to be just this one way, there is another way,” said Vasquez. “There’s somebody who believes in them and that they can do great things.”

Kern CASA currently has over 100 children and youth on their waitlist who need a CASA volunteer.

Vasquez says no special degree or legal background is required to become an advocate—just a caring adult willing to visit once a week, build a relationship, and be a voice.

She adds that CASA provides all the necessary training and support, and volunteers are never asked to provide housing or financial assistance.

To donate or find out more information about Kern CASA, visit their website at this link.

