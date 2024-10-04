Plane makes emergency landing at Meadows Field, pilot had medical issue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just days after a plane crash landed in a field not far from Meadows Field, another plane makes an emergency landing at the airport.

Per Ron Brewster with Meadows Field, a plane made the landing on the south end of the runway closest to Norris Road. The pilot became unconscious due to a medial issue and the co-pilot landed the plane.

The pilot was taken to a hospital due to that unknown medical condition. The passenger, who landed the plane, was not injured.

There was no noticeable damage to the aircraft.

On Wednesday, a plane crashed in a field in northwest Bakersfield.

The field is just west of Highway 99 and south of Olive Drive, which is not far from the Kern County Fire training facility.

Firefighters heard the crash and were able to respond quickly per KCFD.

KCFD also says the pilot, the only person on the plane, had major injuries but was treated and taken to the hospital.

