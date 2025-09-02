Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police Arrest Man in Violent Downtown Attack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In the middle of the day, multiple crimes occurred to one individual in downtown Bakersfield. We’re learning more about a violent attack that led to an arrest and an ongoing investigation.

It happened on the 1500 block of 24th Street in downtown Bakersfield. Police say that this past Friday, around 1 p.m., a woman was sexually assaulted inside a business. After the assault, the suspect allegedly stole her vehicle.

Officers were able to track the stolen car to the Tejon Outlets, where deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office detained the suspect without incident.

The suspect, 38-year-old Javier Pizarro Quintero of Long Beach, was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges — including rape, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

