Police clear large railroad encampment, offer resources to displaced residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For some in the homeless community, the railroad corridor has become a place to stay; however, authorities say it’s illegal to camp here.

Officer Curtis Kniffen is a part of the BPD Street Impact Team, and he says, “We’re essentially enforcing trespassing on railroad property, specifically targeting large encampments that have built up and kind of gotten out of control.”

Officers say these operations focus on public safety, citing concerns about active train traffic, fire risks, and unsanitary conditions. During cleanups, police say individuals are given notice and offered support from local resources like Flood Ministries, Be Finally Free, and Kern Behavioral Health, while crews document and remove property left behind.

“Some people really do want help and are just down on their luck. Others that I’ve talked to, I’ve been doing this for about a year and a half now, some people just enjoy living on the street. They don’t mind the weather. They don’t mind living day to day,” Officer Kniffen said.

That’s why officers say they’ll continue to respond to community requests in this area as they work to prevent encampments from returning.

But the bigger question remains, where do those displaced go?

“We don’t want to just leave them high and dry and say, ‘Hey, go somewhere else.’ That’s why we offer services. We offer outlets and alternatives to help benefit them in any way we can,” Officer Kniffen said.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

