Police reports released on DUI Crash that killed a Bakersfield couple

From March 16th on Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road
Dad's Gone Live
Anabell Correa was driving a White Hyundai when she crashed into the car carrying Max and Desiree Mooney
Posted

    10 days after a deadly crash that claimed two lives on the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road, 23ABC obtained documents on the arrest of 21-year-old Anabell Correa, the driver accused of causing the crash.
    On March 16th at 1:37 A.M., 30-year-old Max and Desiree Mooney were taking an Uber back home after spending the night out getting drinks when Correa crashed into the car they were riding in.

    Max Mooney was declared dead at the scene and Desiree Mooney later died at Kern Medical.

    The rideshare driver and another passenger were injured.

    A vigil at the crash site honoring the lives of Max and Desiree Mooney

    Correa was also injured and was transported to a local hospital and later booked into Kern County Jail once she was discharged.

    In the probable cause declaration, Correa admits in the report that she was aware of the dangers of driving drunk.

    Correa had a blood alcohol concentration of .088% and was driving without a license.

    When conducting a standardized field sobriety test, Correa was unable to perform some of the actions due to pain from the collision.

    In the offense report, the officer states that Correa made comments during the arrest, saying "I'm never seeing my kid, huh, just because I drove and drank one, two drinks."

    Correa, who was in court on Tuesday, faces 10 charges — 8 being felonies and the other 2 are infractions.

    Correa was in court on Tuesday, March 25th

    Looking at her felony charges — she received 2 counts of 2nd degree murder, 2 counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and 4 counts of driving under the influence causing bodily harm.

    As for her infractions — it was 1 count for driving without a license and 1 count of not stopping at a red light or stop sign.

