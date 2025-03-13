Police resubmit report on Marketplace shooting to the DA's Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last November, a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen at the Marketplace. Now four months later, police are resubmitting their report to the District Attorney’s Office for charges.



On Nov. 10, 2024, 15-year-old Prince Michael Banner was shot and killed while at the Marketplace.

Two days later, the suspect in this case, 15-year-old Albert Briseno Jr. turned himself into police.

Police submitted a report to the DA's office, but it was returned in December for further investigation, and Briseno Jr. faced no charges.

Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair said over the last four months, police have investigated every avenue in this case before ultimately resubmitting it to the DA's office for review. However, for Banner's mother, waiting for justice has taken its toll.

In a statement, Que’Mesha Banner wrote, “As a parent, nothing will ever ease the pain of losing my son and only child, especially to gun violence. While I appreciate the efforts of law enforcement, the extended length. This investigation has been incredibly difficult for my family.”

While the DA's office said they are reviewing additional evidence in order to determine a filing decision, Banner's mother alleges there is “clear and substantial evidence that [Briseno Jr.] provoked and targeted” her son multiple times before the shooting.

Bakersfield police said both boys had firearms that night but could not comment on any other details of the investigation.

Banner's mother alleges the two teens' interactions stemmed back weeks, including up to the night before the shooting. In her statement, she wrote, “My family and I are still grieving, and our community's youth remain traumatized by this tragedy. All we want is justice for Prince Michael…I remain hopeful that this next step will bring accountability, the appropriate charges, and ultimately a guilty verdict.”

The DA’s Office said they are in the process of thoroughly reviewing the additional evidence in order to determine a filing decision.

