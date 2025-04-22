Pope Francis' death leaves a lasting impact on immigrant communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As communities mourn the loss of Pope Francis, many reflect on his advocacy for immigrants and marginalized groups.



For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here in Kern County, the death of Pope Francis is being felt especially deep among our immigrant community. People I spoke with shared their feelings and concerns about his death, with many left wondering what will come next.

"We will always remember him and have him in our hearts. I'm sad, but also happy to know that he is now with Our Father, God."

In a letter, Arvin resident Gregoria Regalado, and a parishioner of Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, expressed a mixture of emotions as she remembered Pope Francis.

"He was a pope who taught faith, the path to faith. I was remembering the things he would always say—'God's love, don't forget God's love, God's love is the most beautiful thing in life,'" said Regalado.

But she wasn't the only one reflecting on his loss. Ramona Phillips, a parishioner of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, says though she knew the Pope had been sick for some time, she couldn't help to feel a deep sense of pain when she heard the news.

"To me, the Pope was special," said Phillips. "It hurt a lot, even now, it's difficult for me to think that he's not here anymore."

About 5 years ago, Phillips says she had the pleasure of attending mass at the Vatican and seeing Pope Francis up close.

With Pope Francis being the first Latin American Pontiff, she says his death hits closer to home.

"For us Hispanics, it was something beautiful to know we had a Pope that could communicate—that could speak our language—to me it was something beautiful," said Phillips.

Not only did the Pope, or "El Papa" as he is referred to among immigrants, speak Spanish, but he also championed the rights of immigrants worldwide and in the United States.

"By supporting immigrants—we all now the situation we're currently living in—he did everything he could to show his support," said Phillips.

Parishioners tell me they hope the next Pope follows his foot steps in continuing to support the most vulnerable, during difficult times.

