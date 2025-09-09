Powerball ticket worth $1.5 Million sold at Tehachapi Love’s

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A Love's gas station in Tehachapi became the site of life-changing luck when someone purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million from Saturday's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Love's Travel Stop, creating excitement among employees and customers who are now wondering if the winner might be a local resident or just someone passing through town.

"Oh, I think it's fabulous, I hope they do great with that money, I hope they invest the money though," Michael Andrews said.

Andrews, who doesn't personally play the Powerball, said if he had won the money, he would use it to improve his family's lives. He encourages the winner to spend their windfall wisely.

"It's a lot, don't get me wrong, it will make a great life for you if you invest it, but if you spend it all, then it's gone," Andrews said.

Love's employees say they have never seen anyone win more than a few thousand dollars at their location. While they aren't feeling jealous of the winner, they admit to having some wishful thinking.

"But, I wish. We are wishing that we had that money, of course," a Love's employee said.

Some employees said if they had won the money, they would treat themselves, buy their parents a house, or go on vacation. They're still holding onto hope that the winner may decide to spread the wealth.

"When they come by and buy a ticket, they say, 'Oh, if I win, we're going to share the money with you.' We'll see if they come and fulfill their promise," a Love's employee said.

For now, Love's employees say they don't know who the lucky winner is.

"But we hope it was a local and not just a passerby, but it's a 50/50 chance around here," a Love's employee said.

Congratulations to the new millionaire, and for those still playing, you never know – you could be the next winner.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

