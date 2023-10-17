Prayers for peace in the Middle East as the Israel-Hamas war continues

Video shows prayers, war in Israel and Gaza, and remains from bombings

Bakersfield residents from all religious denominations gathered to pray for peace in the Middle East.

The Bakersfield community sent prayers by night to the Middle East as people in Israel and Gaza brace for another day of fighting.

Feeling continued support through prayer and song, Ali Douglas a Palestinian refugee who grew up in Jordan says he’s grateful for the community’s prayers as the war continues.

“It’s beyond emotional. This is something that’s beyond emotional. This has been going on for 75 years, from 1947 until today,” Douglas said.

In response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7th, Israel declared war dropping 6,000 bombs in Gaza, but Douglas says Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, adding he believes the bombings are not the answer.

“I have sympathy to both sides 100%, but at the same time, the collective punishment that is happening today is an absolute atrocity to the core,” Douglas emphasized.

Part of the answer comes in prayers.

On Monday night, Pastor Angelo Frazier held a prayer vigil at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield.

“When we have difficult times that affect the nation, we come together, so we’ve used this platform out here to bring people together,” Frazier explained.

Bringing together the community small groups prayed several prayers for hearts to change, world peace, and an end to violence.

“We have people from different areas of life, different views, different religious views to come out here, and we can agree on one thing that we can pray,” Frazier said.

That’s why Brett Finster says he came to the vigil despite no direct connections to Israel or Palestine.

“We saw it play out. That’s what evil looks like," Finster said. "I’m out here to pray for Israel to pray for the comfort and peace for Israel.”

It’s moments like this that comfort Douglas as the war continues.

“The kindness of the people who came out here today to pray for all sides is what is helpful," Douglas said.

President Biden will make the trip to Israel on Wednesday to create a plan to facilitate humanitarian aid.



