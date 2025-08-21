Preparing our homeless population ahead of the heat wave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With triple digit heat heading our way, local homeless services providers are working to prepare our unhoused population for dangerous temperatures.

The Clinica Sierra Vista street medicine team has been around since 2019 and grown substantially over the last six years. On Thursday, they spent the morning gearing up to meet with dozens of patients all over Bakersfield. While they address a miriad of concerns from medical to hygiene to case work, the big focus this week is the heat.

Dr. Matthew Beare said one of the most important thing they can do is simply make the population aware of the dangers they could face. Things like heat stroke, sun damage, and dehydration could easily put someone in in a risky position, especially without shelter.

Along with their usual supplies, the team stocked extra water, cooling packs, clothes and Pedialyte.

The team left right at 7 a.m. to start out in the riverbed, driving from patient to patient before setting up a makeshift camp. There, other organizations like Kern Medical and Flood Ministries meet with them and help provide services.

Dr. Beare said the work they do and their ability to expand services has made a significant impact on our unhoused population and their ability to transition into housing.

Now, CSV has several street medicine teams who go out nearly everyday to communities throughout Kern.

While they provide medical assistance as well, most of the need is hygienic. With two trucks, the team provides toothbrushes, feminine products, wipes, deodorant and more. Dr. Beare said a majority of this comes from donations from the community, and noted they are always in need. He said their clinic is always accepting supplies at their location on Brundage Lane or those wishing to help can call (833) 678-2781.

