President Trump addresses LGBTQ community in inauguration speech

President Donald Trump has started off his second term with addressing the country on multiple plans of action and one of these promises is targeted toward the LGBTQ community.

It's something that the 47 president has been very vocal about during his second term campaign, putting a stress on the LGBTQ community.

Under Trump’s presidency in 2017, he withdrew Obama-era protections for transgender students in public schools that let them use bathrooms and facilities corresponding with their gender identity.

The discussion of gender has been in the spotlight for years, making progressive moves along the way to be more inclusive. However, President Donald Trump is making a change on how many genders can be recognized. Trump saying the government will now only recognize two genders, male and female.

It was one of the many topics brought up during president trumps inauguration speech and it’s something that the 47th president has been very vocal about during his second term campaign.

This isn’t the first time that trump has made actions toward the LGBTQ community, with now safety becoming a greater concern.

“People in the LGBTQ community are really scared and really freaked out right now. The times we experienced hate speech and hate crime were on the rise, they were really high the last time we had this presidency,” said Emily Fisher.

After asking people on social media their opinions, some are in agreement with there being two genders and others are against. Saying things like,

“These progressive laws we’re getting ridiculous and out of hand….You’re either a male or a female and that’s all there is to it!”

And,

“There has always only been 2 genders, you are either a male or a female, simple biology.”

As well as,

“100% agree. There are only 2 genders.”

This also raises the question on how this could affects state policies.

In at least 10 states including California, Colorado and New York, people are able to mark “X” on their drivers license to identify themselves as non binary.

“Trans and non binary people are just trying to live their lives so making it harder to get a classification on your gender… why,” said Fisher.

With it still being day one of trump’s second term in office, its still overall unclear as to how his statement will affect future government affairs.

