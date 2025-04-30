President Trump marks 100 days in office. Here's what the public thinks

Within the first 100 days of his presidency, it's been reported that Trump has signed 142 executive orders into office, signed 5 laws, and has had over 200 lawsuits.

The first 100 days of a President's term is typically used as a marker to evaluate the current administration. With President Trump finishing his 100 days, 23ABC took to the streets to find out what the public had to say about his performance so far.

"He's kind of a polarizing character, you're either going to love him or hate him,” said community member Blayne Poon.

For the most part, that seemed to be the case for many of the residents we spoke with.

In Kern County, almost 60% voted for Trump in the 2024 election according to the county's election department.

When it comes to the opposing side, some opposed the administration's actions.

"He was not very responsible with a lot of his cabinet choices and of course everyone has tariffs on their minds too,” said community member Christopher Beretta.

Though concerns around tariffs continue to evolve in some, others like Roy Bazzle tell me they have no concerns.

"Oh I love the man. He's doing exactly what we elected him to do,” said Bazzle. “I think it's only fair that we charge more for other countries because they're charging us. It's got to balance."

Though many changes have been made by President Trump in his first 100 days, it's still unclear as to how current and future policies will continue to affect Kern County residents.

