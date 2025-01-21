President Trump's Executive Orders Explained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Trump signed multiple executive orders at the inauguration on January 20. A few of them were highlighted. These orders are explained on how they might affect you.



Donald Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President Trump signed multiple executive orders at his inauguration on Monday. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Here is a list of a few you should know about.

A few of the orders include Protecting The American People Against Invasion, Putting People Over Fish, Granting Pardons and Commutation of Sentences for Certain Offenses, and Return to In-Person Work.

The Protecting the American People Against Invasion order is centered around what the order calls illegal immigration. The order claims "Many of these aliens are unlawfully within the US. They present significant threats to national security and public safety," and the order wants to enforce immigration laws of the united states.

The Putting People Over Fish order is focused on Southern California. The order states the president wants to reinstate the work he had done in his first tenure. Hoping to bring cleaner water to the residents of Southern California, which claims was all halted by the protection of the Delta Smelt fish and other species.

Trump signed a few orders during the inauguration, after the event we noticed he kept updating his list. One order that will affect remote workers in the executive branch of Government is Return to In-Person Work. All head of departments and agencies in the that branch of government shall as soon as possible take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work.

The last order we are touching base on is Granting Pardons and Commutation of Sentences for Certain Offenses relating to the January 6th attack on the Capitol. The order clears "non-violent" offenders in those attacks as part of a quote "national reconciliation."

Trump is expected to sign more executive orders in the near future. If you would like to view and keep up to date. You can visit the website on your screen.

whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/

For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



