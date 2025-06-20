Preventing wildfires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - As summer heats up, many people are heading outdoors to enjoy hiking, camping, and sunshine. But with rising temperatures and dry conditions across the region, fire danger is elevated, and officials are reminding visitors to take fire safety seriously.

“This time of year, wildfires can spark very, very easily,” said Amy Masi, PIO for Sequoia National Forest.

Masi explained that the steep, hot, and dry terrain in our area creates ideal conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread rapidly. Because of this, fire restrictions are currently in place in Sequoia National Forest, including a ban on campfires below 5,000 feet elevation.

“Keep any kind of spark source close and observed,” Masi advised. “Because if you let it out of your sight for a moment, even camping above 5,000 feet, a wildfire can still take off.”

According to Masi, nearly 90% of wildfires are human-caused, and many of them are accidental. Common sources include unattended campfires, dragging trailer chains, power tools, or even parking a hot vehicle on tall, dry grass.

“They can be target shooting in the middle of a field where the grass hasn’t been trimmed,” Masi added.

For those planning to camp in areas where fires are permitted, Masi stressed the importance of obtaining a campfire permit. The permit outlines key safety steps: maintain a five-foot clearance around the fire, keep a shovel nearby, ensure a responsible adult is always present, and completely extinguish the fire before leaving.

“When you leave, the drown, stir, and feel method is the only proper way to extinguish a fire,” Masi said.

The method involves drowning the fire with water, stirring the ashes with a shovel, and repeating the process until the area is cool to the touch. “You can’t go wrong if you drown, stir, and then feel. If there’s no heat left, there’s nothing that can start a fire,” Masi said.

Campfire permits can be obtained at ReadyForWildfire.org.

Masi encourages everyone heading outdoors to stay informed about current fire restrictions, wildfire activity, and evacuation alerts by visiting the U.S. Forest Service website.

