Professional Boxer Opens Gym to Give Back to the Community Who Supported Him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Joel Iriarte is a Bakersfield native who envisioned Warmup Athletics to properly train residents the art of boxing. This facility recently opened in Bakersfield, providing a safe space to learn.



The gym is located at 4408 Wible Road.

Recently started a partnership with League of Dreams to bring boxing to children and adults despite their disabilities.

Community Boxing Event will be held on February 22, 2025 with live sparring with current athletes. Proceeds will go towards new program for the members in League of Dreams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Boxing can be a refuge for some athletes. One fighter wants to provide that peace to residents of Bakersfield. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Joel Iriarte recently opened his facility to train kids and adults on how to properly compete in the sport.

It has always been a dream for Joel Iriarte to open a facility to train the community in the sport he loves. This new facility is located at 4408 Wible Rd in Bakersfield and is open from 5am to 9pm.

Joel Iriarte Professional Boxer/CEO Warmup Athletics said "We opened it up with the intention to give kids a safe space. I look back when I was a kid, where I was training I would have loved to have a facility like this. To be able to see the kids, come in and feel like its home and feel comfortable. That connection that we as coaches build with kids, you know guiding them little by little. They love to be here."

The center has been open for a couple of months, and it has already started training kids and adults. Recently they partnered with a non-profit called League of Dreams. They plan on bringing in the kids in the community with disabilities, and give them a chance to become a boxer.

"Joel and the Warmup reached out to us about starting up a boxing program with the League of Dreams. It wasn't something we ever had on our radar, but the longer we thought about it and the more that we talked to Joel, Martin, and the team at Warmup. It kind of just felt like a natural fit. We are super excited to provide a four-week program with them. " said Kayla Nelson Executive Director League of Dreams

The purpose of the program is to encourage all aspiring athletes in the community to join. And there's more, because anyone with a disability is also welcome to participate.

"We want our athletes to know and any other kid in Kern County with a disability is that there is no limit to what they can do. We're not here to tell them no. Were just here to support their opportunities and their growth." said Nelson.

The two organizations are planning to showcase athletes at a fundraising event with exhibition matches to raise funds to support free training for children with disabilities. If you are interested in attending the event you can use the QR code to register and donate to the cause.

Joel said "Being able to give back to the community, has always been a passion of mine. Now having Warmup Athletics, and the Warmup Project open and in fruition I'm able to do just that. Being able to provide a safe space for them to be able to come in and train has always been the goal. Someone gave me that energy when I was a kid, and to be able to pass that knowledge and share with them. We want to guide them with more than just boxing in their life. Creating that connection with them is what it's all about."

The boxer, Joel Iriarte plans on hosting competitions and events at the new facility. His next professional fight will be February 8th. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



