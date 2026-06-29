Proposed 150-foot radio tower in SW Bakersfield sparks debate over safety and location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A proposed 150-foot radio tower at a southwest Bakersfield water facility has divided residents and city officials, with supporters citing emergency communication needs and opponents raising concerns about health risks and proximity to a nearby elementary school.

The tower, planned for the city's Water Resources Facility on Buena Vista Road, is part of a broader effort to modernize Bakersfield's aging public safety communications system. During an appeal hearing last week at City Council, city leaders said the upgrade would improve communications for police, fire, and other emergency responders.

Residents living near the project say they are concerned about the location and exposure to radio emissions, particularly with homes and Ronald Reagan Elementary School nearby.

"Well, what happens when we find out in 5-10 years, whatever, that 'oh, yeah, well, we have an uptick in autism because these kids, or their kids have more autism, or the cancer has increased'?" one resident said during the hearing.

Area resident Kristin Zaben also voiced opposition.

"Our children are not guinea pigs, they're not a research project, they're not a revenue source, and at this time I truly believe there is not enough evidence or research to show that the rays do not cause long-term harm," Zaben said.

City staff maintains the proposed site is the most practical option and points to an independent analysis showing the tower would operate far below federal emission limits. The appeal filed by residents argues the tower should be moved to an alternative location.

Supporters of the project say the bigger concern is what happens if the city does not improve its radio network.

"When firefighters enter a burning building, or operate at a complex emergency scene, radio communications becomes their lifeline," Fire Chief Kevin Albertson said.

Police Chief Brent Stratton described situations where communication failures have had serious consequences.

"Very violent incidents where our officers have actually been shot and not been able to relay critical information about a person that is actively shooting in a neighborhood to responding officers," Stratton said.

Attorney Bo Koenig, who filed the appeal, told the council he supports upgrading the system but believes the current site is the wrong choice.

"I think we all want the same thing. I just think that this particular location is not the solution," Koenig said.

After hearing from both sides, the City Council chose not to make a final decision. Council member Larry Koman said members asked staff to return with more information, including a closer look at whether an alternative site could work.

"We wanted to know more. The constituents brought up some interesting questions," Koman said.

"I think that we do need to look at the greater good of the community. But we can't ignore the people who live next to these things. So, that's why we took their questions and their concerns seriously," Koman said.

The item is expected to return to the City Council on Aug. 5. At that point, council members could decide whether to move forward with the tower at the current site, pursue an alternative location, or take another course of action.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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