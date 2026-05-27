Proposed bill could create addition $2,000 tax credit for newborn parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new bill introduced by Congressman David Valadao would create a federal newborn tax credit, offering families financial support during the first year after a child is born.

The "Supporting Newborn Parents Act" would provide families with a one-time $2,000 tax credit during the year their baby is born. The proposal would add the benefit on top of existing family tax credits, while including income limits and an earned income requirement.

Local advocates in Kern County say the proposal could help ease the financial strain many parents face immediately after welcoming a child.

“For a healthy birth, expenses could range from an additional $2,000 to $3,000 per month,” said Erin Rogers, executive director of the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

Rogers said costs can quickly add up for new families, from cribs and car seats to diapers, formula and unexpected medical bills.

“Bringing a newborn home comes with medical costs and the need for supplies and essentials to help a baby survive and thrive,” Rogers said. “This credit could help ease that burden for families.”

According to Rogers, Kern County averages about 14,000 births each year, meaning thousands of local families could potentially be impacted by additional financial support for newborn expenses.

The bill would also allow some parents to calculate the credit using either the previous year’s tax information or estimated income, a provision designed to make the benefit more accessible to growing families.

Kevin Bartl, communications manager for First 5 Kern, said support that arrives soon after a child’s birth could be especially meaningful for families navigating the realities of new parenthood.

“As soon as you have a baby, that’s when the stress hits, right?” Bartl said. “That’s when the reality hits that you have all these needs coming up and you want to take care of your baby. So it’s nice to have something like this that is flexible, is somewhat immediate.”

First 5 Kern, which works with children from birth through age 5, says support during a child’s earliest years can have lasting impacts on both family stability and childhood development.

“Anything that helps in those early days kind of sets families on the right path to succeed and sets their child on the right path to succeed,” Bartl said.

If approved by Congress, parents could elect to receive the newborn credit through direct deposit or a mailed check rather than waiting until filing taxes.

The bill is currently making its way through Congress.

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