Proposition 32 to raise California's minimum wage fails

Local business owners and labor union leaders react to the defeat of Proposition 32, which aimed to increase the minimum wage.



Proposition 32 aimed to increase California's minimum wage to $17 by 2025 and $18 by 2026.

The proposition failed, affecting many workers in Kern County who were hoping for a raise.

Business owner Favian Alex Ruiz has mixed feelings, as wage increases impact both employees and business costs.

Ada Briceno, co-president of Unite Here labor union, emphasizes the struggle of living on the current minimum wage.

Broadcast transcript:

Workers who were hoping for a raise in the state minimum wage will have to wait longer.

California's minimum wage is at $16 per hour. Proposition 32 would have increased that minimum to $17 by the start of 2025 and $18 by 2026. However, the proposition failed… and it could affect many people here in Kern County.

Favian Alex Ruiz, is a local business owner and he says, "But how will that affect our quality of life? If it happens all the way across the board, well then you just go with it."

Favian Alex Ruiz is a business owner and owns multiple restaurants in Bakersfield. He comes from a family of business owners. He says he has mixed feelings on wage increases, and that it affects everyone. "I love my employees and I want employees to make more money, have a better quality of life but it takes a toll on us as business owners. We have to pass on the extra cost to the customer and we don't like doing that we try to absorb some of it... it's a little difficult." He said.

Ada Briceno is the co-president of Unite Here Labor Union, which represents 300,000 working people. She says that it's important to vote and think with our pocketbooks in mind. "There is nobody you will be able to talk to who is currently making $16.50 an hour, which is minimum wage in California, that could tell you that they can make ends meet with what they make." She said.

As for Ruiz and his business, he says working in the restaurant industry is hard but thanks his customers for being loyal even during tough times.

As inflation continues, so will the debate of whether the minimum wage should go up.

While the effort to once again raise California's minimum wage failed this time, business owners say they expect there will be another attempt in the future.

