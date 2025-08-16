‘Protect Our Checks’: Bakersfield rally defends Social Security

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local advocates are rallying together this morning to mark the 90th anniversary of Social Security. Organizers say the event is aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting and preserving Social Security for future generations.

It’s been 90 years since Social Security was signed into law — and it’s never missed a payment. Now, advocates say the program that supports millions of seniors, people with disabilities, and dependents is under threat — and must be protected.

Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, is the president of Social Security Works PAC and a senior advisor to Social Security Works and he says,

"We’re in a really dire situation here. We’re afraid the Social Security Administration is ultimately not going to be able to handle the workload that has resulted in checks going out without fail for 90 years."

The “Protect Our Checks” rally at the Social Security office brought together community members, advocates, and veterans calling on lawmakers to keep the program going.

According to the Social Security Board of Trustees' 2025 annual report, trust funds will run out of money in 8 years.

According to ABC News, President Trump has pledged to safeguard Social Security, even as the White House continues to consider spending cuts to other federal programs and agencies.

Back in Bakersfield, Samuel Hardman is an Army veteran himself, and he tells me Social Security has done a lot — not just for him, but for many others here in our community as well. "If they cut Social Security and continue on this path, I’ll lose my home. And it’s not just me — it’s also a lot of people my age who have spent their lives relying on Social Security being there for us at this time in our lives." He says.

Community members stressed that Social Security is a vital system that supports millions every day.

Gilbert Garcia, is just one Social Security recipient and he says, "We realize the value of Social Security. We want it to be there for our children, our grandchildren. It’s a system that keeps us out of poverty, it keeps us afloat, and we don’t become a burden to the rest of society."

