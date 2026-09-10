Protests grow against Sevita Health, Loyd's Liberty Homes as records confirm staffing violation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What began with former caregivers speaking out about conditions inside one Bakersfield group home is growing, as more former employees and families come forward with concerns tied to other homes.

Documents obtained by 23ABC show at least one staffing violation at a separate home was substantiated months before our first report.

Former caregivers and families gathered Wednesday to protest concerns involving Sevita Health and Loyd's Liberty Homes, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in Bakersfield.

The protest follows a 23ABC report in which former caregivers Hayley Holguin and Annette Boesen raised concerns about staffing and resident care at a Loyd's Liberty home on Newport Lane.

Holguin, who worked as a caregiver for three years, helped organize Wednesday's protest after speaking out.

"It's been amazing seeing how many families and how many employees who work for Sevita have come forward," Holguin said.

But some of the concerns now reaching 23ABC started long before our first story aired — and at a different home.

Mike Ockerman's son, Ryan, lived at a Loyd's Liberty home on Kroll Way. Documents provided to 23ABC show Kern Regional Center received a whistleblower complaint from Ryan's family on Nov. 21, 2025.

Among the concerns raised was whether Ryan was receiving the one-on-one supplemental staffing required under his Individual Program Plan.

In a Feb. 4 response to the family, KRC said its investigation included reviewing documents and interviewing KRC and Sevita staff. KRC substantiated the allegation involving Ryan's required one-on-one supplemental staffing.

"As a result of the above identified 1:1 Supplemental Staff violation per your son's IPP, KRC has substantiated the allegation," the letter states.

KRC said it placed Sevita Health on a Plan of Correction on Feb. 2. The plan required Sevita to provide documentation supporting the one-on-one staffing, develop a plan to provide the authorized 248 hours per month and establish a plan for staff call-outs. KRC also required Sevita to create or amend policies and procedures to ensure one-on-one supplemental staffing was provided consistently across its homes and to train staff on those policies.

The finding provides independent confirmation that at least one staffing concern at a separate Bakersfield home was substantiated months before former caregivers at Newport Lane contacted 23ABC.

KRC did not substantiate other allegations included in the Ockerman family's complaint, including allegations involving overnight staff sleeping and a registered nurse appearing intoxicated.

For Ockerman, the reason his family kept pushing goes beyond his own son.

"A lot of these families and clients do not have a voice," Ockerman said. "And we did it for our family, not only our family, but the families of others that have no voice."

Staffing is also at the center of concerns raised by former caregivers at the Newport Lane home. Boesen, who said she worked there for about a year, told 23ABC that two caregivers could be responsible for six residents at a time while also handling responsibilities including medications, meals, cleaning, transportation and appointments.

"We're very, very understaffed, not enough help, and that's not good for the residents," Boesen said.

Those concerns at Newport Lane remain allegations and are separate from the staffing violation KRC substantiated at Kroll Way.

After additional former employees and families contacted 23ABC, we took the growing concerns directly to Kern Regional Center. KRC declined an on-camera interview Wednesday, citing confidentiality and an ongoing investigation.

In a written statement, KRC Director of Client Services Omelia Trigueros confirmed the agency is aware of allegations related to Sevita.

"Kern Regional Center is aware of the allegations related to Sevita. We take the health and safety of our community seriously and are actively investigating the concerns in coordination with the California Department of Public Health," Trigueros said.

KRC said it could not provide additional details while the investigation remains ongoing.

23ABC also reached out to Sevita about the new concerns but has not received a new response. In a previous statement to 23ABC, Sevita said it could not discuss specific employee or resident matters because of privacy concerns.

"The safety and well-being of the individuals we serve and the team members who provide their care is our priority. We have a formalized review process to investigate concerns or complaints when they are submitted," Melissa Patricio of Sevita Health said.

For the people who gathered Wednesday, the protest is about more than what they say happened inside one home. It is also raising a larger question: what happens after caregivers and families report concerns about the people entrusted with caring for some of the community's most vulnerable residents?

At Kroll Way, records show KRC investigated and substantiated one staffing violation. At Newport Lane, KRC says concerns remain under investigation.

23ABC will continue following that investigation, including what Kern Regional Center and the California Department of Public Health determine and whether additional concerns are substantiated.

If you are a current or former employee, resident, family member or someone with firsthand information or documentation related to these facilities, you can contact 23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Lindsey Belsky at Lindsey.Belsky@kero.com.

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