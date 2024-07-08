Providing shoes and sharing hope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday morning for Orlie's fourth annual shoe drive, a community event that has grown in popularity each year.



The event included food, free water, water slides, and two races, a 1.5-mile and a 5K. It has become a fun family event and a summer highlight for Bakersfield.

“Every year has gotten bigger. Despite the heat, we’ve had 150 more sign-ups than last year, so I’m totally stoked about that.” says Nicole Vigil, co-founder of Orlie’s Shoe Drive

“It’s just a fun family event. There’s not a lot to do in Bakersfield this summer, so we really pride ourselves on being that highlight for Bakersfield,” Vigil added.

During the event, Orlie’s Shoe Drive received a $500 check from 23ABC, which will further aid in helping kids in need.

Oscar Arellano, one of the 5K racers, shared his thoughts on the shoe drive “It’s just a beautiful thing to be able to give kids shoes that are in need. No kid should have to go through life with a beat-up pair of shoes.”

