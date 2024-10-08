Public Health and Links for life host a Lace'n It Up Walk to kick off PINKtober

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Lace'n It Up Walk was held Monday at Kern Public Health in Bakersfield. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a press conference was held to inform the community about the disease.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Kern County Public Health is partnering with Links for Life is kick off the month right with a celebration walk. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They discussed the data and impact that the disease has on people and how survivors got through their journey.

Breast cancer affects one in every eight women, and approximately 400 women this year will be diagnosed in Kern County according to officials.

Scott Thygerson said "Women are usually always thinking of everybody but themselves. It's one of those challenges of where they are arranging everybody else lives making sure everybody else is taking care of, are they really taking care of themselves. So, when we here statistics such as we have a higher mortality of breast cancer in our community its cause were finding it to late."

Jennifer Henry with Links for Life suggest its smart to go in for early for mammograms or regular check-ins especially if it runs in your family.

"Starting at 40 you need to have a mammogram for women and if you've had family history you need to talk to your doctor you made need to go in earlier. Just to have your screening done because a mammogram can find a lump two years before you feel it." said Jennifer Henry

Speaking with a survivor and one of their colleagues, they explained why October is a important month for them.

Evangeline Gallegos " October is a very special month due to the fact that, even though I work at Kern Medical and I am in Health Care im a nurse. Due to a routine mammogram was diagnosed with Stage One Breast CA last year. So walks like this is very important to me to spread awareness. Not only to the community but also to my family and friends, because on a personal level this nurse became a patient at one point."

Marie Anthony said "I work with another nurse this was personal for me with her. We work side by side try to make sure we help woman. When one of your colleagues becomes diagnosed with breast cancer it hits home. It hits home with you, so I am here to support her and this event along with all the other cancer survivors. Also, those who are now learning about breast cancer."

Henry tells me its important to see your doctor sooner than later because finding it in a early stage can save your life.

"Breast cancer diagnosis isn't a death sentence, once you learn and understand that you have been diagnosed make sure that you reach to the resources that are available through your doctor, links for life. Early detection we can not stress it enough is the key" said Marie Anthony

Links for Life will celebrate breast cancer awareness every month with multiple events to support it. Get all the details at turnto23.com . For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Links For Life Events:

