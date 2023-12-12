Purple Heart recipient identified as third victim of parade crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The third victim of the Bakersfield Christmas Parade crash has been identified at 77-year-old Arnold Rios, a Vietnam Was Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Rios was hit by an alleged drunk driver along with two others while awaiting the start of the parade. All three victims were taken to Kern Medical with critical injuries.

The Law Office of Chain | Cohn | Clark said Rios is a father of three and grandfather of nine. Along with his time serving in the armed forces, he is also a retired LAPD detective, Kern County Public Defender's Office Investigator, and a former volunteer for the United Farm Workers, according to the firm.

The firm said in a release the due to the crash, Rios suffered bilateral leg fractures and a skull fracture with a brain bleed. He remains in critical conditon.

The driver, 72-year-old Alan Lewis Booth, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

The other victims of the crash, ages 42 and 21, were father and son and also sustained critical injuries. Family members said their injuries will have lasting impacts.

