Pyrenees French Bakery wants to return to their roots & keep their product local

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pyrenees Bakery wants to return to their roots & keep their product within local family owned businesses. With rise in cost owners are seeing surge prices for their bread & want to keep it affordable.



Deliveries have been halted for grocery stores.

The bakery will still be open for orders, and pick ups during the week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Local stores where you can find the bread will be Sully's, Butcher Block Quality Meats, and Wooddale Meat Market.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pyrenees French bakery has been a staple in the Bakersfield community for the last 80 years. A business that has made it a goal to continue traditions and keep its recipe the same. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Recently the company has canceled delivery services to most grocery stores, but you can still find them locally.

Last week the company sent out a press release informing the community that the business will officially cancel the majority of delivery routes to local grocery stores. Pyrenees Bakery owner Rick Laxague said the change was due to inflation, and the company wanting to lower the cost of manufacturing. Following saying some stores that sell his bread have made it too pricey for customers.

Rick Laxague said "I made the decision because its gotten so expensive for us to deliver to stores. I would walk in, and see our bread being priced at $7 at some and others over $7. Its just getting more more expensive. Over the last couple of years Sullivan's has been getting our bread, taking the lost on it. But they believe in us, and Bakersfield."

The change sent the community into a frenzy thinking they wouldn't have access to their favorite bread anymore. The bread will still be sold at local businesses like Sully's, Butcher Block Quality Meats, and Wooddale Meat Market. Pyrenees used to make close to 4000 rolls a day, but since the cut back are now making 2000-2500 daily.

"It just got too expensive trying to be bigger than we needed to be. Were just trying to get it down get it to where it's manageable take it back to where my grandparents had it. Just service Bakersfield and be happy." said Laxague

One of the stores that will still be selling the product is Sully's, another family-owned business that has thrived in the community.

Tim Sullivan Vice President of Business Operations for Sully's said "We're a community-based organization its family owned, family operated. When we heard about them having to shrink operations a little bit. We talked to Rick, and we told him we would love to help out any way we can. One thing I want to see personally in my stores is always having Pyrenees bread whenever we can!"

Pyrenees has touched thousands of residents in the community, some having stories that stretched back to childhood. Offering a wide selection of breads for any meal or celebration.

Leslie Berryhill Store Manager at Sully's said "So, to have them exclusively at Sully's is a honor. We would go to Pyrenees very often on the weekend. My husband and I still do lunches over there as well. Growing up, I even had friends who worked at Pyrenees."

You can still buy the bread directly from the bakery or at your local Sully's. Their company tells me they plan to restock twice a week. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



