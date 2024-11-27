Rain delays traveling from Bakersfield

Travelers endure delays and show determination despite rain.

Kataina Miller says she wants to get back to Fresno for Thanksgiving because it's her daughter's birthday.

Those wanting to get an early travel start for Thanksgiving may experience delays and have to be extra careful due to the rain.

Leaving Bakersfield wasn't easy, but travelers were determined.

“During the daytime we cook, we eat. We gather as family. And nighttime when all the kids are gone or asleep we start drinking," says Katina Miller, a Fresno resident.

That’s Katina Miller talking about her Thanksgiving. But in all seriousness, she wants to get back to Fresno to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Katina: “My daughter’s birthday is on Thanksgiving Day. So, Happy Birthday to my baby.”

Virgen: How old is she going to be?

Katina: “24”

Virgen: “And shout-out, what’s her name?”

Katina: Linda Sanders! Happy birthday, baby. Mommy loves you!”

Katina was one of several travelers dealing with limited seating on the train in Bakersfield. A public transit employee told me the transportation was up to full capacity and there were several delays. That's why it's important to plan ahead and arrive early.

Brian Pitts, like many, was determined. He told me he was just released from prison and wanted to see the birth of his son in Northern California.

“I got a baby on the way and he’s going to be born next month. I had to make sure to get this far so that way I can make it to Lake County when he’s born," Pitts says.

Cal Trans and road conditions info can be found on our website and also by calling 800-427-7623.



