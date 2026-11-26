BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With rain in the forecast next week, a local driving instructor is reminding drivers how to stay safe when the roads aren't clear and sunny.

Paola Cervantes of A1 Driving School said her first reminder is to slow down. California's Basic Speed Law says the posted speed limit isn't always a safe speed when weather or visibility gets worse.

Cervantes also recommends giving yourself more room to stop by leaving three to five seconds between your vehicle and the one ahead.

Drivers should use their headlights in rain and fog, she said. High beams are for when it's dark and there are no oncoming vehicles.

Cervantes also stressed the importance of constantly moving your eyes.

"You want to be aware of your surroundings at all times so you can try to anticipate other drivers' mistakes and avoid them," Cervantes said.

The road should always have a driver's full attention, but in bad weather, drivers should be extra alert.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

