BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The saying goes when it rains, it pours and here in Kern County, when it pours, it floods. Which is why every year, the county takes extra steps to keep communities safe.

Heavy rain and strong winds are headed back to Kern County.

Rain arrives Wednesday night and sticks around through Thursday night, while strong winds could impact Taft and the Grapevine.

Kern County is responding with sandbag locations, including a new one in Taft, while Bakersfield crews work to keep storm drains ready.

But preparation doesn’t stop there. Officials say residents can also take steps now to stay safe.

“What you can do to help is, if you have leaves in your gutter, rake them out about 12 to 18 inches from the curb,” said Joe Conroy with the city. “That way, our street sweepers when they come by they can pick them up, make sure that debris gets cleaned up and doesn’t get caught up in the drains and that’ll help everything flow better.”

Joe Conroy says residents can report problems such as down trees or broken lights to the city if they see them.

The upcoming winter weather has also caught the attention of Kern County fire, partnering with other agencies to create this website.

“We’re able to help individuals from the very beginning portion of preparing themselves, signing up for emergency notifications, all the way through the process of learning where they can find sand pile locations if they need to make sandbags for their property,” said Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department.

Before the rain arrives, officials are urging drivers to check their tires and windshield wipers, slow down on wet roads and keep an emergency kit in their car.

And if you come across a flooded road, remember: turn around, don’t drown.

As weather activity rolls in, be sure to stay up to date with potential road closures through the public works website.

Residents can also call these numbers for extra assistance:



For blocked storm drains, call (661) 326 - 3111 anytime Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For downed trees or branches, call (661) 326 - 3866 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

For traffic light outages, call (661) 326 - 3781 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Anyone needed assistance after hours can call (661) 327 -7111

You can also report issues by using the Bakersfield mobile app by clicking here.

For a full list of sandbag locations, click here.

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