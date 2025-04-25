Rally against potential cuts to Medicaid draws community support in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Protesters rallied outside Rep. David Valadao's office against potential Medicaid cuts.



Valadao's district has a high Medicaid enrollment, with many constituents relying on the program.

Activists, including Dolores Huerta, emphasized the importance of Medicaid for people with disabilities.

Families shared personal stories about how Medicaid supports their children's health needs.

Valadao stated he supports Medicaid and won't vote for cuts affecting vulnerable populations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You can hear the chants that filled the parking lot of the Kern County Public Services building.

Healthcare workers, patients, and disability rights advocates, including civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, gathered outside Rep. David Valadao's Bakersfield office to urge him to oppose any cuts to Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California.

One of the attendees, Miriani Nichols traveled from the Antelope Valley with her son Marquis who is on the spectrum so his voice could be heard.

Nichols said, "I want you all to know that people with noise syndrome, and autism, and even people who went to special ED school can do good things for our world to."

As Marquis and his mother are concerned how they would be able to afford their medical bills, Miriani

Nichols stated, "If it wasn't for medical insurance getting on top of his hearing aides, catching it early, as the hearing declines go the Marie syndrome and the early diagnosis of the health syndrome."

They aren't the only ones worried. Devon Newton, a Bakersfield native, has concerns about his son 5-year-old Kairo Newton who is diagnosed with Spina Bifida and relies on Medicare for treatment.

Newton said, "Once we got enrolled in these programs our lives improved dramatically we were able to go to school and provide my son the care he needs equipment he needs and therapy he needs."

ABC 23 reached out to Congressman David Valadao for comment on whether he would vote to cut funding for Medicaid. In a statement, Valadao responded and it reads: "I've said it many times before and I'll say it again: I support Medicaid, there haven't been any votes to cut its funding, and I won't vote for a final reconciliation bill that cuts coverage for vulnerable populations."

Protesters marched to the main doors of the building, expecting to be arrested, as a way to dramatize what they called a dire situation.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

