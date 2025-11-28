Reading Cinemas invites the community to experience their new upgrades for the holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Reading Cinemas in Bakersfield has quietly rolled out a fresh look and a handful of comfort-focused upgrades. The theater now has heated seats, an upgraded concessions menu and a redesigned lobby — small changes meant to make movie night feel a little warmer and more welcoming.

Earlier this month, Reading Cinemas made some upgrades. Which caught the attention of movie goer Raquel Browden and her family.

"It's much cleaner, the seats are heated and we have the IMAX theater." said Browden

Who were going to see Zootopia 2 on the big screen.

Raquel Browden Community Member said "When you look around on Fandango you see its right here by us, so its pretty cool to see it on the big screen."

Jenny Sullivan, the General Manager of the theater gave me a tour of some of the changes. The theater is still going under some renovations but half of their movie rooms are done and ready for the community to give it a try.

"The biggest change in our renovations is of course the seats. We have recliners, they are the widest in Bakersfield and some have dual motors in the IMAX and Titan Luxe theater which also has heaters. For the couple of cold nights we get in Bakersfield." said Sullivan

A couple more upgrades they made to the theaters were the Titan Luxe movie room which gives the guest an immersive surround sound environment. Alongside their pony walls which will provide privacy for guest during their show.

Cierra Mariano Community Member said "Its smells really nice in here. When we walked in we all said it smells like a brand new car. It looks really good, as well it's much more updated than when I've came before. The seats really sell the whole experience."

If cost is on your mind, the theater also announced that tickets for regular tradition theater seating will now cost only $8 a day. There is also a new membership program which offers two versions: a free-to-join option and a premium membership, both providing rewards and discounts to members.

"Were hopefully that our community will give us a chance and come in for the holidays, and experience these new chairs. Hopefully we can get the word out that we got some really nice stuff going on this Christmas!" said Sullivan

The theater is expected to be fully upgraded by the beginning of 2026.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

