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Ready-Set Back 2 School drive aims to help Kern County students start the school year prepared

Help local kids head back to class with the supplies they need by donating a new backpack to the 23ABC drive.
23ABC is collecting new backpacks for local students ahead of the new school year. Every donation helps a child start the year ready to learn.
23ABC backpack drive helps Kern County kids start school ready
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —
As the new school year approaches, 23ABC is encouraging the community to help local students start the year with the supplies they need to succeed.

As part of the backpack drive, I headed to the store to fill up shopping carts with brand-new backpacks on behalf of 23ABC. The goal is simple: inspire others to join us by donating a new backpack for a local child.

Community members can drop off new backpacks at either the 23ABC station or the Kern County Child Support Services office. Every donation will help students head back to class prepared and confident for the first day of school.

The backpack drive will wrap up with the Ready-Set Back 2 School Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Kern County Museum. Families attending the event can receive free backpacks while supplies last, along with access to health and wellness resources, community organizations, games, and other family-friendly activities.

Whether it's 1 backpack or several, every donation can make a difference for a local student.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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