Real Care Assisted Living is providing seniors from all backgrounds with premium care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Real Care recently opened their doors to the community members of Bakersfield. The facility says they are affordable for all residents in need of assistance.

As many families are finding out, the cost of assisted living care has gone through the roof, costing thousands of dollars a month! I spoke to one center about how families may be able to get some help.

In California, monthly assisted living costs generally range from approximately 2,925 to 9,410 PER MONTH, with a median cost of about $6,250 according to Genworth's 2023 Cost of Care Survey. Benjamin Donel is the founder of Real Care Assisted Living in Bakersfield.

"It's been in my passion to provide housing for elderly. We all have grandparents and older folks in our family who struggle to find a place to live. We don't just cater to the rich and the wealthy, we cater to everybody whether you have money or don't. We find a way to secure some financing for them." said Donel

Residents in the facility tell me that compared to other facilities, this one is welcoming and truly cares about their patients.

Shawn Collier Resident said "I think what they do here is beyond professional they have a lot of people here that will literally bend over backwards and try to walk on water to make sure we are happy. As I said you aren't coming here to die, you are coming here to live. I encourage anybody who is in need of this facility this is where you want to come."

When you are looking for the right facility these are a few things you should look for;



Evaluate the services and activities offered to ensure they meet the resident's physical, social, and intellectual needs.

Safety and security are paramount, so check for safety features, emergency protocols, and the overall condition of the facility.

Finally, understand the costs and services included to ensure they fit your budget and the resident's long-term needs.

Laura Maynard Resident said "When I was laying on the floor unconscious, another tenant came into my room and stole my scouter that I had plugged in. Someone got the key, went in and stole everything that I owned. I am starting all over with just the clothes that I have and a big heart. I am so glad that I feel safe here."

The facility offers multiple packages to be able to service their community members who may be struggling to make payments. They want members in the community to feel like this is a place of peace and serenity, and not a jail. For more information on financial help for assisted living, call the Kern County Office On Aging. The phone number is (661) 868-1000.

The ribbon ceremony will be Tuesday August 26, at 4pm organizers are inviting the community to join and see the new facility.

