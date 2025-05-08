REAL ID goes into effect

Watch Now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As of May 7, 2025, it will now be required to have a REAL ID to enter federal facilities.

A REAL ID has a gold bear and a star in the corner. Starting May 7, going forward, those who don't have a REAL ID will need to bring more official documents to places like the airport.

The REAL ID act was initially introduced back in 2005 after the attack on 9/11 to help increase security measures.

As of May 1, 2025, there are almost 20 million Californians who have a REAL ID.

Here in kern county, many residents who haven't gotten their REAL ID went to the DMV office.

“I’m here for the last day to get my REAL ID so I can go travel going forward for the rest of the year,” said resident Angel Montano. “It hasn't been too badly would say probably the whole waiting in line, getting my number, doing my application online took about an hour and a half."

In fact, many people that I spoke with said they too started their application online prior to coming out.

"I got the app, 10 minutes, yeah for me it's been real easy,” said resident Tomas Nova. “Just bring your house bills, and your birth certificate and that’s about it, you pay your $39."

The official enactment of the REAL ID will affect entry to federal facilities, such as an airport.

Nan Gomez Heitzburg was catching a flight out of Meadows Field. She didn't have a REAL ID, but she brought her passport which is acceptable to board a plane.

"I think it’s a matter of what people have and what's most convenient for them to use and probably if I hadn't just renewed my passport I would've been more aware about getting my REAL ID sooner,” said resident Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg.

While some residents don't seem too concerned about the REAL ID, others appreciate the extra security measures.

"I think it’s good because this way you know it'll help, especially because we have a lot of problems with immigration situations so this way if they have a REAL ID, they know they're here legally,” said resident Richard Dominski.

For more information on REAL ID’s and how to apply for one, click here.

